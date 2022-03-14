Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 268,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 38.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

