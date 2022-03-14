Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.00 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $153.00 million and $2.93 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.28 or 0.06557253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,020.55 or 1.00250721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040648 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 153,681,496 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

