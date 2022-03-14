Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.67

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 165933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

