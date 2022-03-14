Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:OSK opened at $106.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $76,742,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oshkosh by 457.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 914.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 259,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

