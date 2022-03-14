Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.05. Ouster shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 28,775 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

