Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.05. Ouster shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 28,775 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
