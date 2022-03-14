Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.41

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 19263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

