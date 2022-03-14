Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and approximately $106,737.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,684.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.95 or 0.06528908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00266378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.27 or 0.00728928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00065418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00468847 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00376060 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,496,958 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

