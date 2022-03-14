Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

OSTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

