Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 225547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

