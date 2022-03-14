Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pacific Ventures Group stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

