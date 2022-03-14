Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pacific Ventures Group stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Ventures Group (PACV)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.