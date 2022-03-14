Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 524,367 shares.The stock last traded at $71.00 and had previously closed at $71.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,605 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,283,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

