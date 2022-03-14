PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $40.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $66.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.04.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,765,479. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

