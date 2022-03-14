PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.77

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 41635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
