PAID Network Market Capitalization Achieves $19.40 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $356,592.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.49 or 0.06549215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,892.74 or 0.99596326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040569 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

