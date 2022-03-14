Pallapay (PALLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $787,374.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $787,374.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.75 or 0.06554906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.26 or 0.99980742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

