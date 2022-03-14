Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Palomar worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 904.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 92,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Palomar by 43.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palomar by 157.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 99,726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palomar by 10.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

