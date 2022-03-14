Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

PK stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

