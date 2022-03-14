Patrick A. Luis Buys 715 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,637.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CVCY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $333,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $678,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

