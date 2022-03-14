PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading Down 6.3%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 21,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 42,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

PAX Global Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.