Paybswap (PAYB) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $213,349.66 and approximately $7.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.76 or 0.06620851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,881.60 or 1.00020880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

