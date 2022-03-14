PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in PayPal by 61.2% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $200.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

