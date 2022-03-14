PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $7,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 311,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PDSB opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.