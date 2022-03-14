Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.19) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.33.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pearson by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

