Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.22%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.