Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,917 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

