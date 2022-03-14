Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 283.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $85.56 on Monday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

