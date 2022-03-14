Pendal Group Ltd Takes $1.13 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $368.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.75 and a 200-day moving average of $381.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

