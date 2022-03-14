PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 365,229 shares.The stock last traded at $7.59 and had previously closed at $7.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $514.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

