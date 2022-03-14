Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head-To-Head Review

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perella Weinberg Partners and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.40%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.61%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Sprott.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.10 -$9.42 million N/A N/A Sprott $164.65 million 7.22 $33.19 million $1.30 35.36

Sprott has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sprott pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 29.89% 10.48% Sprott 21.84% 11.35% 9.09%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Sprott on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

