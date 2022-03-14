Persimmon’s (PSN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,090 ($40.49) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($46.25) to GBX 3,580 ($46.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.58) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.68) to GBX 3,440 ($45.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,101.67 ($40.64).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,297.15 ($30.10) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,460.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,647.31. The company has a market cap of £7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.87).

In other news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($33.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($131,001.22).

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.