Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 935,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:TLK opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
