Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 935,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TLK opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,901,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149,592 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

