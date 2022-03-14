Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

WOOF stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $136,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $44,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $20,910,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

