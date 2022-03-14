PetroDollar (XPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $581,764.52

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $581,764.52 and $29.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

