Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick Sells 2,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.26, for a total value of C$20,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,746.30.

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 385,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

