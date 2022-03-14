Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.08. 2,138,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $292.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

