Phala.Network Reaches One Day Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

