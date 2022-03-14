PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Up 47.6% in February

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PharmaCielo stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

