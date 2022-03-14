Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Trading 10% Higher

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 8,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.
Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXFG)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.