Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Trading 10% Higher

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 8,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing and sale of women’s footwear. It operates under the Trotters, Bueno and SoftWalk brands, which are sold through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

