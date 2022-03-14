Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNXGF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 685 ($8.98) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.