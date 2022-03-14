Phoenixcoin Market Cap Reaches $973,439.26 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 109.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 73.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $973,439.26 and $853.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,953.55 or 0.99752064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00067509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00248340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00129796 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00257172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004113 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033730 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,957,875 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

