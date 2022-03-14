Phore Price Up 4% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $652,484.05 and $3,922.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.00360574 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,316,597 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.