Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPC. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.08 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 177.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

