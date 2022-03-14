PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.23 or 0.06521256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,710.73 or 0.99889125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040411 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.