Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $32.13

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $29.60. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 266,049 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.