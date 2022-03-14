Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $28.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

