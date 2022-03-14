Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.
PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.
Shares of PDD opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $169.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83.
About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
