Pinduoduo (PDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PDD opened at $32.13 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $169.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of -401.63 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.
About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
