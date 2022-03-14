Pinkcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $400.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $805,037.44 and approximately $400.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00247553 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.01027364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,313,554 coins and its circulating supply is 435,053,118 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

