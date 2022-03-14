Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

