Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.15

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 435398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $5,829,000.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.